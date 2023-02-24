Home World February 24 – a year of war in Ukraine
World

February 24 – a year of war in Ukraine

by admin
February 24 – a year of war in Ukraine

Let’s not forget: for a year, exactly one year, there has been one war in Europe. It was the night of February 23-24, 2022 when it began the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To these 365 bloody days and how they have changed history Repubblica dedicates this long study. A year of war in Ukraine told with reportage from Ukraine, Russia and Poland (where we went to see Olena, the woman in the symbol photo of the invasion), but also analyzes on what pace it is possible, reconstructions of those days and of this last year, analysis on the role of world capitals with the signatures of our correspondents.

See also  "For Washington, Beijing is an imaginary enemy to be demonized". Welcome Blinken's deputy to China

You may also like

Tony Greenstein on Zionism during the Holocaust –...

Adis Bećiragić after the match with Montenegro |...

This is a place you should never put...

Friday 24 February 2023 with mild weather!

“Call yourself Bomber” and the rosanero amarcord during...

News Udinese – Masina: “The strongest striker I’ve...

Turin shows its cards: one redeems himself and...

Partizan relegated from Sherif, Gordan Petrić’s statement Sport

Mario Iorgulescu, convicted! The motivation decision

US singer R. Kelly was sentenced to twenty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy