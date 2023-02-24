Home News In Chiriguaná they steal a truck carrying a mover
In Chiriguaná they steal a truck carrying a mover

In Chiriguaná they steal a truck carrying a mover

When it was traveling through the Arenas Blancas corregimiento, jurisdiction of the Chiriguaná municipality, a truck was stolen by six criminals traveling on a motorcycle who intercepted the driver whose destination was the department of La Guajira.

The events occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Camilo Beltrán was driving the white truck with license plates JLL-451, owned by his father. He left days before from Tunja, Boyacá, transporting a move belonging to a National Police patrol car, which was transferred to Distraction, La Guajira.

Beltrán said that the criminals intimidated him with a firearm to a wooded area where they gagged him and stripped him of the vehicle. Hours later, he managed to get free and ask for help at the La Jagua de Ibirico Police Station.

Among the items stolen in addition to the truck are: Two refrigerators, two televisions, a stove, a bed, a washing machine and two police uniforms.

