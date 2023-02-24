New Line Cinema e Warner Bros Pictures have signed a new multi-year agreement with Middle-Earth Enterprises of Embracer Group AB to jointly make new films of the franchise de The Lord of the Rings. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslavhe released the news on Thursday, when it was already very late in the evening in Italy, during the company’s meeting to discuss the fourth quarter 2022 earnings results. During the call, therefore, the sensational official, ready to make fans of the Tolkenian saga dream.

Zaslav has mentioned in previous speeches that have already gone on file, and dating back to the recent past, the need to bring back to the center of the debate and the plans of the more franchise on the big screen, alluding in that case also to the film adaptations of HarryPotter. The deal comes 20 years after the epic trilogy de The Lord of the Rings Of Peter Jacksonwhich won a total of 17 Oscars, of which 11 in 2004 for only the third chapter of the triptych The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the Kingthus tying the record for a single film to its name and equaling the historical result, in terms of Academy Awards won in a single edition, of Ben How e Titanic.

Warner Bros. has re-teamed with Jackson for a trilogy of films based on Lo Hobbit, a co-production with MGM in that case. Collectively, the six films have grossed nearly $6 billion at the box office worldwide. NewLine e Warner Bros Animation currently have in production de The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirriman original anime set 183 years before the events of de The Lord of the Rings. The film, which will tell the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary king of Rohan, will be released on April 12, 2024.

He declared today Lee GuinchardCEO of Embracer Group’s Freemode operating group. “Following our recent acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises, we are thrilled to embark on this new journey and partner with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, bringing the incomparable world of JRR Tolkien a returning to the big screen in new and exciting ways. We understand how much these works are appreciated and, working together with our partners at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, we intend to honoring the past, looking to the future, and adhering to the highest level of quality and manufacturing values“.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers said Michael DeLuca e Pam Abdy.

“Twenty years ago, New Line accomplished an unprecedented leap of faith to bring the incredible stories, characters and world of The Lord of the Rings to the big screen. The result was a historic series of films that have been embraced by generations of fans. But for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by JRR Tolkien remains largely unexplored in the film. The opportunity to invite fans to dive deeper into the cinematic world of Middle Earth it is an honor and we are thrilled to partner with Middle-earth Enterprises and Embracer in this adventure.”

In a separate TV rights deal concluded in 2018 worth about $250 million, Amazon beat out Netflix for the rights, with the please of the rights to Tolkien, publisher HarperCollins and New Line for a five-season commitment, in order The Lord of the Rings on the Prime Video streaming service. Such a project has become The Lord of the Rings – The Rings of Powerwhich debuted on Prime Video in September 2022. Middle-earth Enterprises holds worldwide exclusive film, game, merchandising, stage design and other rights to select Tolkein literary works, including The Lord of the Rings e The hobbyt. They have licensed and produced motion pictures, games, stage productions, and merchandise based on these volumes for more than four decades.

