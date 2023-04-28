Intesa Sanpaolo, the shareholders’ meeting approves the financial statements and dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo financial statements

Financial statements approved, dividend distribution confirmed and yes to remuneration policies. No surprises from the Assembly of Intesa Sanpaolo reunited In presence of 3,167 holders of voting rights, for 10,897,630,179 shares ordinary without par value, equal to 57.38977% of the share capital.

Approved the 2022 financial statements of the parent company (with 99.69575% of the favorable votes), the allocation of the profit for the year and the distribution to shareholders of a balance of the dividend (with 99.58954% of the votes in favour) for an amount of 1,648,228,114.29 euros (corresponding to 8.68 cents for each of the 18,988,803,160 ordinary shares). The total amount of dividends – interim and balance – relating to the 2022 financial year is therefore equal to 3,048 million euros, corresponding to a payout ratio equal to 70% of the consolidated net profit. The undistributed portion will be transferred to the extraordinary reserve against the treasury shares that the bank may be in possession of at the record date. The distribution will take place starting from 24 May 2023 (with coupon detachment on 22 May and record date on 23 May).

The meeting also approved the remuneration and incentive policies for 2023 and the system of incentive relating to the 2023 financial year.