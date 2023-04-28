Jongno-gu, earthquake text message in the middle of the night… As it turns out, a mistake during training “It’s not a real situation”

▲At 9:47 pm on the 28th, an emergency disaster text message and correction text sent by Jongno-gu, Seoul. (yunhap news)

An emergency text message informing of an earthquake was sent to Jongno-gu, but it turned out to be a mistake by an employee.

On the 28th, Jongno-gu sent an emergency disaster text message at around 9:38 pm with the contents “April 28th, 21:05 Earthquake Occurrence/Please be aware of additional earthquake occurrence situation-Jongno-gu”.

Many citizens trembled with fear at the news of the sudden earthquake. However, after about 10 minutes, this turned out to be untrue.

At around 9:47 p.m., Jongno-gu issued an additional safety notice, saying, “Earthquake disaster drill message was delivered. training message. It is not a real situation.” He said, “It was an error during the propagation of the training message, not the actual situation. Correct it,” he added.

Citizens also reacted with absurdity to the absurd mistake. Netizens who encountered the message through online communities expressed their concerns, saying, “What if I make a mistake like this?”

Meanwhile, the Korea Meteorological Administration announced that there was no earthquake in Seoul today.