Invest money: This is how chat helps GTP, according to a fund manager

A fund manager tested how Chat GTP can help with investing. Getty Images / Yuichiro Chino

Alpesh Patel began experimenting with AI prompts as part of an education campaign. He found a series of prompts that Chat GPT 4 uses to provide answers that give a good insight into the stock market. For example, you can ask the chatbot to filter stocks based on the best financial literature and the theories of leading fund managers.

Alpesh Patel, CEO of private equity firm Praefinium, remembers well what it was like when the internet became a hot topic in 1994. He recalls that the last time he was as enthusiastic about technology as he is about now artificial intelligence is.