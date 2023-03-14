New opportunities for tech talent thanks to Bug-Pilot, a platform powered by Artificial Intelligence

Eden Venturesinvestment company in collaboration with the business angels of Italian Angels for Growth (IAG) e Vento InvestmentsItalian chapter of Exor Ventures for the investments in Italian early stage founders, are pleased to announce the signing of a partnership.

With over 1.8 billion investments in 323 rounds, equal to a 48% year-over-year growth and the highest number of rounds above 100 million euro (with the most sustained growth in Europe), never before has the market of Italian Venture Capital results in a sharp rise.

Invest in Pree-Seed

And, where institutional investors move towards the Growth phases, Eden Ventures and Vento Investments decide to support innovative talents in the early stages of their entrepreneurial projects. A delicate phase, the first in the life of a startup, indicated by the term “Pre-Seed”.

A phase in which the risk levels are higher, and therefore the investments are more contained and dedicated to the prototyping and market validation of a technological solution, but it is also the type of investment that pays, in terms of return, a higher profit.

“The fase PreSeed is not currently manned by most of the players on the market and this collaboration is a natural effect given the similar model between Eden Ventures and Vento Investments which invest private capital to support tech talent from the idea up to the subsequent phases in which the other players of the ecosystem arrive”, says Leonardo Giagnoni, Managing Partner of Eden Ventures.

Subscribe to the newsletter

