Home Business China’s mobile phone market Q3 ranking released: vivo shipped 14.1 million domestically-made first–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future
Business

China’s mobile phone market Q3 ranking released: vivo shipped 14.1 million domestically-made first–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future

by admin
China’s mobile phone market Q3 ranking released: vivo shipped 14.1 million domestically-made first–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future

China‘s mobile phone market Q3 ranking released: vivo shipped 14.1 million domestically-made first

2022-10-27 09:59:55 Source: Fast Technology Author: Shiqi Editor: Shiqi Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

According to news on October 27th, today, Canalys, a research institute, released a report on the smartphone market in mainland China. The report shows that in the third quarter of 2022, China‘s smartphone market shipments were 70 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 11%.

Specificallyvivo ranked first with 14.1 million shipments, and it was also the brand with the highest shipment among domestic manufacturers.OPPO (including OnePlus) shipped 12.1 million units, ranking second, and Honor ranked third, shipping 12 million units.

China's mobile phone market Q3 ranking released: vivo shipped 14.1 million domestically-made first

Apple and Xiaomi shipped 11.3 million units and 9 million units, respectively, ranking fourth and fifth.

Analysts at Canalys said: “Apple achieved significant growth in mainland China in the third quarter, with strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro series contributing to Apple’s shipment performance.

China's mobile phone market Q3 ranking released: vivo shipped 14.1 million domestically-made first

It is worth noting that, outside the top five manufacturers, Huawei has grown again with the Mate series that only supports 4G. Canalys analysts believe that,“For manufacturers who are committed to investing in high-end, Huawei is still their biggest threat.”

Canalys expects the smartphone market in mainland China to be flat in 2023 or a slight recovery in 2022, but still significantly lower than 2021 and pre-pandemic levels, and demand is unlikely to improve until late next year. Mass shipments of the iPhone 14 series and the arrival of the e-commerce festival will drive the market performance in the fourth quarter.

See also  TPL Auto, the very slow decline in policies

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Shi Qi

  • Support reward

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

article value rating

Current Article Scoring points, totalpeople rate

You may also like

It is ECB Day: Piazza Affari retreats, STM...

Innovation, trademarks prevail over patents. And the budget...

AMD Zen4 Ryzen upgrade has “shrinked”!More than 4...

Credit Suisse, increase from 4 billion: 9.9% to...

China’s third-quarter economy has both good and bad...

Credit Suisse shock: loses more than CHF 4...

3 months price reduction of 1400!Xiaomi Mi 12...

MG4: first test of the low-cost electric sedan...

Apple Says iPhones Will Comply with EU Law...

Thus technologies will accompany us in the ecological...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy