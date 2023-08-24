Home » Investor euphoria after numbers from Nvidia is waning
Business

Investor euphoria after numbers from Nvidia is waning

by admin
Investor euphoria after numbers from Nvidia is waning

Konstantin Oldenburger, analyst at broker CMC Markets, pointed to the ambiguity of Nvidia’s newly announced share buyback program. “Such a step is rather atypical at such an early stage, since high investments are likely to be necessary in the future,” said the expert. Companies bought back shares for two main reasons. One reason is the conviction that the titles are being traded too cheaply. With an increase of over 250 percent, the Nvidia share is clearly no longer valued cheaply. “So now that Nvidia is returning $25 billion to investors, it suggests that it doesn’t have any projects where it could spend the money more wisely,” Oldenburger commented.

See also  Super-Strong Labor Market Challenges Fed - WSJ

You may also like

Kenya: plastic packaging recycling process under way

Germany Stocks Close Lower as DAX 30 Falls...

Survey: Gen Z is more active than other...

Government, Fazzolari head of communications. Then Meloni promotes...

Meituan Reports Strong Q2 Growth with Record Revenue...

Profit up tenfold – Nvidia: Why you should...

Work, news for fringe benefits: they go up...

Beijing Establishes “Specialized, Specialized, and New” Special Board...

Are central banks’ interest rate hikes ineffective?

Opinions and Reviews on the Revaluable Policy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy