Inflation e guerra undermine optimism e the confidence of the investors, dropped down to the levels observed at the beginning of the pandemic. The trend, found both globally and in Italy, emerged from a survey conducted by UBS.

Specifically, according to the latest quarterly investor confidence survey conducted by UBS – a world leader in wealth management – HNW investor optimism dropped to pandemic start levels on the back of concerns about the impact of inflation and the war in Ukraine on the economy and market.

The Researchthe result of an interview with 2,800 investors and 1,100 entrepreneurs in 14 markets, highlighted that investors focus their attention on savings for retirement purposes, so much so that in some cases they avoid making major purchases.

With optimism waning, approx three investors are quattro they are afraid of making poor investment decisions in the current environment and prefer to hold liquid positions. Likewise, they see potential investment opportunities in the event of a further downturn in markets and are particularly interested in some long-term investment themes, such as energy security, smart mobility and automation / robotics.

“The investors level global they are concerned about rising inflation, the war in Ukraine and the risk of recession, ”said Iqbal Khan, President of UBS Europe, Middle East and Africa and Co-President of UBS Global Wealth Management. “In difficult times like this, it is important for investors to seek the help and perspective of an expert to assist them in understanding the context and potential opportunities in terms of liquidity, longevity and legacy.”

On the contrary, the optimism of the entrepreneurs is in growth having suffered the biggest collapse in two years; most entrepreneurs plan to continue hiring and investing in their businesses over the next 12 months. Nearly half of entrepreneurs plan to raise prices in the next six months amid rising material costs and concerns about wage inflation.

“The greater optimism of entrepreneurs and their constant attention to hiring and ai investments in their activities is an encouraging sign in the current market environment, given their driving role in the global economy – said Tom Naratil, President of UBS Americas and Co-President of UBS Global

Wealth Management Advice and thoughtful solutions for wealth management in the area of ​​business planning, portfolio diversification and exit planning will be fundamental elements for entrepreneurs dealing with the market ”.