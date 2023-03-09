Today, “Why iPhone 14 is not selling as well as iPhone 13” appeared on Weibo hot searches.

Statistical reports show that,Apple iPhone 13 is the best-selling smartphone in 2022accounted for 28% of iPhone sales and became the best-selling smartphone in major markets including China, France, Germany, the UK and the US.

But the new mobile phone released last year is the iPhone 14, why is it not as high as the previous generation?

A netizen said: Because Wang Shouyi said Thirteen Fragrances.In fact, there is also a reason that the upgrade of the basic model 14 is very limited., the processors are all using the previous generation. The price of buying Pro is very high. Before the release of 14, Apple also gave 13 a price cut. In terms of cost performance, many users should choose 13.

According to CounterPoint Research’s Global Monthly Mobile Phone Model Sales Tracker, Apple was the most popular smartphone brand last year, with eight iPhone models making the top 10 best-selling smartphone lists, with Samsung taking the remaining two spots.

The iPhone 13 uses a 6.1-inch OLED screen, is IP68 waterproof, and uses an exclusive super-ceramic panel; it is equipped with a 12 million wide-angle lens + 12 million ultra-wide-angle lens rear camera system, and a 12 million-pixel front camera; it is equipped with an A15 Bionic chip and supports 5G. There are 128G, 256G, and 512G options; the price starts at $799 (5999 yuan).