Jesper Lindstrom injured in training

Jesper Lindstrom injured in training

Dhe accident happened at the goal line. Jesper Lindström wanted to cross, Hrovje Smolčić tried to prevent this by straddling – and as a result the Dane slipped into a promotional wall. Lindstrom, involved in the duel with the Croatian, had twisted his ankle and injured his left ankle. Distorted in pain, the Eintracht professional writhed on the floor for minutes. It was immediately clear to the spectating fans, who were allowed to attend the public training session in snow and drizzle on Wednesday: This training session was over for Lindström.

The striker wasn’t even able to hobble off the pitch. Instead, he had to be carried by substitute goalkeeper Jens Grahl and a supervisor. The 23-year-old Scandinavian will not only be absent on Saturday in the Bundesliga game against VfB Stuttgart and next week in the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League at SSC Naples, but will also be out for several weeks due to an ankle injury, as Eintracht announced on Wednesday.

Lindstrom’s absence is a loss for Eintracht. The nimble outsider plays a prominent role in coach Oliver Glasner’s personal and tactical planning. He is a regular player and, apart from the first showdown with VfB this Bundesliga season in September last year, Lindström has been in all 22 league games.

The Dane is one of those Eintracht professionals who have made a big leap in the past few months. Lindström has taken the next step in development in a playful way, which also has to do with his increased goal threat. Seven goals in the Bundesliga make him Frankfurt’s most successful goalscorer behind Randal Kolo Muani (eleven goals) and level with Daichi Kamada.

