Dhe accident happened at the goal line. Jesper Lindström wanted to cross, Hrovje Smolčić tried to prevent this by straddling – and as a result the Dane slipped into a promotional wall. Lindstrom, involved in the duel with the Croatian, had twisted his ankle and injured his left ankle. Distorted in pain, the Eintracht professional writhed on the floor for minutes. It was immediately clear to the spectating fans, who were allowed to attend the public training session in snow and drizzle on Wednesday: This training session was over for Lindström.

The striker wasn’t even able to hobble off the pitch. Instead, he had to be carried by substitute goalkeeper Jens Grahl and a supervisor. The 23-year-old Scandinavian will not only be absent on Saturday in the Bundesliga game against VfB Stuttgart and next week in the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League at SSC Naples, but will also be out for several weeks due to an ankle injury, as Eintracht announced on Wednesday.

Lindstrom’s absence is a loss for Eintracht. The nimble outsider plays a prominent role in coach Oliver Glasner’s personal and tactical planning. He is a regular player and, apart from the first showdown with VfB this Bundesliga season in September last year, Lindström has been in all 22 league games.

“I can sleep very well there”

The Dane is one of those Eintracht professionals who have made a big leap in the past few months. Lindström has taken the next step in development in a playful way, which also has to do with his increased goal threat. Seven goals in the Bundesliga make him Frankfurt’s most successful goalscorer behind Randal Kolo Muani (eleven goals) and level with Daichi Kamada.

Lindström has been on board with Eintracht for almost two years. He is contractually bound until mid-2026, which means he can continue to let off steam at Eintracht to his heart’s content. Other players have contracts that are about to expire. Markus Krösche knows that driver Kamada and defender Evan Ndicka can leave Eintracht free of charge this summer.

But this does not cause the sports director any stomach ache. “I can sleep very peacefully there,” says the Frankfurt manager and assures: “We are prepared for everything.” looking for a challenge.

Krösche’s hands are also tied in a third personality. According to the contract, league rivals Borussia Dortmund can again rely on the services of Ansgar Knauff after the end of the loan business this summer. But does this really want Knauff? One thing is certain: he will hold talks with BVB officials to explore the extent to which he has promising prospects at his training club Borussia.

Should the decision mature to stay on the ball in Frankfurt, Eintracht would make a correspondingly long-term offer. “All three players have to make important decisions for their careers,” says Krösche, who doesn’t believe in setting deadlines and issuing ultimatums. But the manager won’t wait forever. “We certainly don’t sit there and do nothing,” he says. In concrete terms, this means that the club has already put out feelers to players like Omar Marmoush from league rivals VfL Wolfsburg and Houssem Aouar from Olympique Lyon.



Concerns before the Stuttgart game: Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner

:



Image: AFP



It was planned that a battered Eintracht professional was absent from training on the day that Lindström was injured. Due to a slight knee problem, Aurélio Buta had preferred to stay away from the hustle and bustle with his team-mates and instead work on his fitness individually. He is expected back this Thursday – and on Saturday, when the South Hessian soccer coach Bruno Labbadia comes to Frankfurt with his Stuttgart pros, Buta is a starting XI candidate for the right-hand side, just like the last time it was 2-2 in Wolfsburg.