Udinese market | Beto protagonist, even on the market / The big names are watching

Udinese market | Beto protagonist, even on the market / The big names are watching

The Portuguese player is preparing for the next league matches. The point for a talent who has a great desire to make a difference

The Portuguese center forward Beto he is without a doubt one of the most important strikers in our league. With his skills he is demonstrating to everyone that he can put any defense that comes his way into difficulty and it will be difficult for the club to be able to keep him for another season. There are many clubs interested in his performance and consequently we need to do our best to be able to monetize as much as possible from his probable sale. Let’s not waste any more time and go immediately to analyze his latest performances with the Juventus club and above all the clubs that are interested to his games.

The bomber he has already signed eight signatures in the course of his championship. After a small period of decline (experienced in conjunction with the whole team) he seems to have returned to providing the services that made him so important. As previously mentioned, there are many teams who would like to have him in their squad but the club has been clear from the start and wants to monetize as much as possible. This will be a very important summer given that his farewell seems to be ripe and here are the teams that could jump through hoops to secure the Portuguese striker.

I team interested

The first team ready to make false papers is l’Everton. The British team has already launched an offer over the past winter, but the company has returned it to the sender because it has no intention of selling a valuable piece during the repair market. Other interested teams may be the Naples of De Laurentiis who with a departure of Oshimen should go looking for a replacement and also the Rossoneri who are looking for a young striker. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next championship match. Pereyra ready for a starting shirt <<

March 8 – 10:56

