This afternoon, the topic of the iPhone 14 Pro taking screenshots with islands has sparked heated discussions again, and many first users said they could not accept this effect. It is reported that the Smart Island of the iPhone 14 Pro is invisible under normal circumstances, and will be left blank like the previous bangs.

access: Apple Online Store (China)

However, when Smart Island is enabled, it will be displayed when taking screenshots, including when the microphone and camera indicators are displayed, which means that most of the time the screenshots will have a “big black bar” “.

At present, most of the system’s built-in and third-party apps are light tones in non-dark mode, so the screenshots will be very incongruous with the black color of the smart island, which is very abrupt.

Many users complained that such a solution is not as comfortable as the previous bangs, and this hole digging did not bring any other benefits.

In addition, according to the latest news from the developers,Apple has not yet opened the API interface of Smart Island, and third-party developers cannot adapt it, which also causes the effect of double-layer “forehead” and the experience is not friendly.