iPhone 14 US version kills physical SIM card and switches to eSIM, China still comes standard with dual SIM

iPhone 14 US version kills physical SIM card and switches to eSIM, China still comes standard with dual SIM-Apple iPhone

The eSIM virtual card has been proposed for many years, but for various reasons, it has not been popularized. Today, Apple has taken a big step. The US version of the iPhone 14 will be equipped with eSIM as standard, and the physical SIM card slot will be completely eliminated. So, what about the National Bank? According to Apple’s official website,The Chinese version of the iPhone 14 will all be equipped with two nanoSIM card slots and continue to use physical SIM cards.

Of course, this time there is no mini version and no single card.

The models of the national version of the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max are:A2884、A2888、A2892、A2896the network support is basically unchanged, and the specific frequency bands are as follows:

5G NR：n1、n2、n3、n5、n7、n8、n12、n20、n25、n26、n28、n30、n38、n40、n41、n48、n66、n70、n77、n78、n79

FDD-LTE：1、2、3、4、5、7、8、12、13、17、18、19、20、25、26、28、30、32、66

TD-LTE：34、38、39、40、41、42、46、48

UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA：850、900、1700/2100、1900、2100 MHz

GSM/EDGE：850、900、1800、1900 MHz

It is worth mentioning that the Wi-Fi version is still 802.11ax.The Bluetooth version has been upgraded from 5.0 to 5.3.

