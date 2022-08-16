Original title: iPhone 15 exposure in advance: Apple’s toothpaste is really going to be squeezed to the end!

Sentence | Akemi Mugen

Apple’s iPhone 14 series should be officially unveiled in September. By then, there will be many other new products appear. However, the latest iPad 10 may be delayed for a certain period of time. While these products have not yet been released, Mingmei has noticed that there have been some revelations about the new iPhone 15 series.

Although Apple’s iPhone 14 series is about to be released in September, it seems too early to talk about the next-generation iPhone 15 before the new machine is released, but for the 2023 model of Apple’s iPhone 15 series mobile phones, some things seem to be confirmed now .

This is not according to channel sources,In terms of processor usage strategy, the iPhone 15 series will continue the current processor strategy of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max use the A16 processor, and the Pro version uses the new 3nm process A17 processor. For users who are ready to buy the standard version, this is undoubtedly a squeeze of toothpaste on the configuration. Unless it is an upgrade between generations, there is no experience change at all.

At the end of last year, some digital bloggers revealed that not all 2022 iPhone 14 series phones will be upgraded to the A16 processor, and the iPhone 14 will continue to use the iPhone 13’s A15 chip.

There is also Mingmei Wuxian who wrote that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also raised this possibility. He also believes that the non-Pro models of Apple’s iPhone 14 series “may stick to last year’s A15 or A15 fine-tuned version”, while the Pro models will Using the new A16 chip (just to give an example, the final name may be A16 and A16 Pro). Gurman added that in addition to reinforcing the difference, a global shortage of chips was a big factor behind the decision.

In addition, Apple has long pursued a non-discriminatory strategy in the use of processors, and all new iPhones can use the latest A-series processors, but this practice has changed in the iPhone 13 series. The A15 processor used by the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini has had a GPU core removed, while the Pro version uses an uncastrated version of the A15 processor, resulting in a 20% graphics performance gap between the two.

In the iPhone 14 series, Apple’s approach has been expanded. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue to use the A15 processor. The new A16 processor will only be equipped in the Pro version, and its performance is quite powerful. The running score is expected to reach more than 1750 points, which further widens the performance gap between the standard version and the Pro version.

It is reported that next year's A17 chip may be built using TSMC's latest 3nm process, and it may take a new step in terms of performance and power consumption. This process uses the current mature FinFET instead of GAA technology, which is slightly conservative compared to Samsung's 3nm process. At the same time, Apple is also the first customer of TSMC's 3nm process, which is very guaranteed in terms of production capacity, enough to meet Apple's huge demand. This year's A15 chip also uses TSMC's process. As for its specific performance, we can wait patiently for Apple's latest release. In addition, this means that when the iPhone is updated in the future, the basic version uses a one-year-old processor, and the Pro version uses the latest processor will become Apple's new iteration rule. It will not change until the mobile phone form or industry undergoes major changes. This is Apple's ability. You let the Android camp play like this, and the market will teach Android how to behave in minutes. In fact, you don't have to worry about who makes Apple's A-series processors lead Android for one to two years. Even if the iPhone 14 still uses the Apple A15, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8Gen 2 is not its opponent. See also Epic Games (Fortnite) ahead of Apple at the hearing before the Californian Antitrust Therefore, there is no need to pay attention to what processor the new iPhone uses. What we need to pay attention to is when the new iPhone model will achieve a true full screen, when will the appearance change greatly, and even whether Apple will not I will be conscientious and make the price of the iPhone more accessible to the people. In addition, it is also worth mentioning that the iPhone will have a USB-C interface in the future. The European Union has issued a statement, saying that "by the fall of 2024, USB-C will To be the universal charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the EU". Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple will adopt the USB-C interface on the iPhone 15 series as soon as possible. Ming-Chi Kuo said that the USB-C interface will improve the data transfer and charging speed of the iPhone at the hardware level. Judging from the latest news, Apple's products are not only equipped with USB-C for iPhone, but also for AirPods charging box. This isn't the first time Kuo has predicted that future versions of the AirPods will use the USB-C port for charging. As early as May, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that AirPods and other Apple accessories would also switch to USB-C along with the iPhone in the future. This also includes the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse accessories for Mac, and the MagSafe Battery Pack accessory for iPhone. So, will Apple really give up the fully dedicated USB-C interface for the lighting interface? In fact, Apple is not only facing the pressure of consumers and industry competitors, but also the requirements of regions including Europe. There is no doubt that EU legislation is a point Apple has to consider carefully, and switching iPhones, AirPods and other accessories to USB-C ports may be a helpless move for Apple. From 2024, the EU Universal Charger Regulation will require all smartphones and accessories to be charged using USB-C. See also After cars and satellites, Geely wants to build mobile phones again!Li Shufu official announced to enter the high-end smartphone market Push it if you can, and Apple would rather wait until the last minute to switch to a USB-C port for charging. If it goes well, Apple's best to use the USB-C interface on the AirPods Pro 2 in the second half of this year, otherwise users may need to buy a new charging box with a USB-C interface as early as 2023. In addition, an important sign of Apple's abandonment of the lighting interface should be to replace the USB-C interface for the iPhone. If the iPhone 15 in 2023 will adopt USB-C, then Apple's comprehensive USB-C process will be greatly accelerated. Finally, what Mingmei wants to say is: considering that the current mobile phone processors have already had excess performance, in fact, it does not matter what kind of processor A is, the important thing is that if the price can be lower, then it will be the law of true fragrance~ Of course, it is still early before the release of the iPhone 15 series, and the relevant news is for reference only. As for this year's iPhone 14 series, Mingmei Infinite has made a brief summary of the news for everyone. Interested friends can check out Mingmei Infinite's historical post! Well, if you have anything else to say about the latest exposure of Apple's iPhone 15, you may leave a message in the comment area and let Mingmei participate in the discussion together!

