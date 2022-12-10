2022-12-09 16:20

Huasheng News, December 9th, Internet of Things service providerHokyung Technology $02440.HK, entertainment live streaming platformGreen House Group $03611.HK , ophthalmic medical device dealerHigh Vision Medical $02407.HK is trading in the gray market.

As of press time,Huafang Group rose by more than 10%, with a first-hand book profit of HK$300; ​​Haojing Technology rose 2.56%, and Gaoshi Medical fell 6.42%;The three new stocks are expected to be officially listed next Monday (12.12).

Hokyung TechnologyThe public sale is 96.73 times, the winning rate of the first lottery is 10%, the subscription is 20 lots and the first lot is guaranteed, and the second lottery is allocated 71 lots;

Green House GroupThe public sale is 33.44 times, the winning rate of the first lottery is 20%, the subscription is 20 lots and the first lot is secured, and the second lottery is allocated 487 lots;

High Vision MedicalThe public sale was 1.52 times, the first lottery winning rate was 100%, and the second lottery was allocated 624 lots.

Hokyung TechnologyAs a supplier of Internet of Things solutions and communication equipment in China, according to the Sullivan report, in terms of revenue from domestic 5G private network solutions and products in 2021, Haojing Technology ranks 8th, with a market share of 1.2%.

Green House GroupIts products mainly include Huajiao Live, Liujianfang Live, and top online social entertainment live broadcast platforms such as HOLLA and Monkey that focus on overseas business. Calculated by user usage time and monthly active users of the platform in 2021, the company is the second largest online entertainment live broadcast in China platform.

High Vision MedicalAs a comprehensive provider of ophthalmic medical devices, according to Sullivan, the Group is the largest domestic player and the fourth largest player in China‘s ophthalmic medical device market in terms of revenue in 2021, with a market share of 6.7%. The largest supplier of ophthalmic medical diagnostic equipment.

What is dark market trading? Black market fishing weapon: conditional form!

Dark market trading, also known as over-the-counter trading, refers to transactions that do not go through the trading system of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but directly achieve quotation matching in the internal trading system of some large securities companies. It is a unique trading method in the Hong Kong stock market.

Set the price condition list and get the goods as soon as possible!

We all know that in the early stage of the opening of the new stock black market, the stock price changes very drastically, but manual orders are often limited by insufficient hand speed, and cannot keep up with the stock price fluctuations in time and miss trading opportunities. At this time, the Huasheng price conditional list will be your “grab”. Run ahead” first choice.

You can set the price conditional order in advance before the dark market. When the dark market opens, the conditional order will be triggered according to the price, saving the time of human thinking and operation, and rushing to buy the first line. Related to the conditions that can be set.

