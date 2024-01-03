Iran, explosions at Soleimani’s tomb. Hamas number 2 killed

Over 100 dead in the attack on Soleimani’s cemetery, Iran blames Israel

The toll is at least 103 dead and 141 injured, some of them in critical condition two explosions that shook the ‘Martyrs’ Cemetery’ in Kermanin the center ofIran, where am I the remains of General Qasem Soleimani were buriedthe historic leader of the Revolutionary Guards killed by the Americans near Baghdad airport on January 3, four years ago. Thousands of people had gathered in the Kerman cemetery to commemorate the anniversary and pay homage to the general, reports the Mehr agency.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed condemnation of the two attacks and spoke of a “cowardly” and “atrocious” event. assuring that Iranian security services will “soon identify and punish the perpetrators.” “No doubt, the perpetrators and perpetrators of this cowardly action will soon be identified by the powerful security forces and held accountable for their heinous act. The nation’s enemies must know that such actions cannot weaken the steel will of the Iranian people in defense of his Islamic ideals”, said Raisi, who is expected in Ankara tomorrow to meet his Turkish counterpart Erdogan. The situation in the city of Kerman is now under control, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said. “The population need not fear,” the minister said, according to the Mehr agency, adding that “the enemies are wrong if they think of undermining the determination of the Iranian nation” with such actions, and that the reaction will be “a harsh response” of the military and security apparatus “in the shortest possible time”. For tomorrow the authorities have declared the National mourning.

Israel-Palestine war, Hamas number 2 killed. Egypt freezes mediation

And Israeli drone ha a Hamas office in the southern suburbs of Beirut was hit killing six peopleincluding a Hamas’ number 2: the deputy head of the so-called Politburo of the political wing of the Palestinian organization, Saleh al-Arouri. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati denounced the Israeli attack as “a crime”. In a statement he stated that “this new Israeli crime aims to drag Lebanon into a new phase of confrontation” with Israel. Clashes between the Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah, allies of Hamas, have so far been limited to border areas in southern Lebanon

L’Egypt has frozen its role as mediator with the Palestinian factions to seek a solution to the war in the Gaza Strip, after the assassination of Hamas’ number two. This was reported by Palestinian and Egyptian sources. According to the sources, the Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements also informed Cairo of the suspension of negotiations with Israel for a ceasefire. So far, Egypt has not formally communicated this step.

“General strike” in the West Bank following the killing of Hamas number 2

Shops, schools and institutions closed in the West Bank today where the Palestinians convened one general strike to “mourn the death of Saleh al-Arouri”. As Al-Jazeera reports, the Palestinians “have no doubt who killed al-Arouri and that it was an assassination.” Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the action. Al-Arouri was originally from the West Bank and people, Al-Jazeera reports, think Israel murdered him “to show a victory to his people while it cannot guarantee a victory in the Gaza Strip.” Al-Arouri’s house in Arura was blown up by Israeli forces in late October.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese pro-Iranian group allied with Hamas, has ensured that the “assassination” of al-Arouri “will not go unpunished”. “The crime of the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri in the heart of the southern suburbs of Beirut is a serious aggression against Lebanon and will not go unanswered or unpunished”, reads a statement from Hezbollah, which has launched attacks every day for three months against Israel from southern Lebanon.

