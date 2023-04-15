Home Business Ireland – Biden wants to announce the decision on renewed candidacy “relatively soon”.
Business

Ireland – Biden wants to announce the decision on renewed candidacy “relatively soon”.

by admin
Ireland – Biden wants to announce the decision on renewed candidacy “relatively soon”.

President Joe Biden in Ballina, Ireland on Friday Image: AFP

US President Joe Biden wants to announce his decision on a possible candidacy for next year’s presidential election “relatively soon”. “I’ve already made that calculation,” Biden said before leaving Ireland.

US President Joe Biden wants to announce his decision on a possible candidacy for next year’s presidential election “relatively soon”. “I’ve already made that calculation,” Biden said ahead of his departure from Ireland on Friday. His three-day tour of Northern Ireland and Ireland gave him optimism “about what can be done,” continued the US President.

Speaking to reporters, Biden said, “I told you, my plan is to run again.”

The US President had already announced his intention to run for the presidency again at the end of February. However, he did not want to officially announce his candidacy. He had “other things to do first before I go full into the election campaign,” said Biden at the time.

The 80-year-old ended his visit to Ireland on Friday by addressing some 27,000 people outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, one of his ancestors’ hometowns. Irish and Americans are united by an optimistic vision, Biden said: “Even in times of darkness and despair, hope has drawn us into a brighter future, with greater freedom, greater dignity and greater opportunity.”

Biden’s visit to his ancestral lands was marked by personal and emotional encounters. On Friday he also met with Priest Frank O’Grady, who eight years ago had given Biden’s son Beau last rites before his death at Walter Reed Hospital near Washington. The President said it was “amazing” to speak to O’Grady. The meeting had only happened at short notice and was more of a coincidence. “It seemed like a sign,” Biden said.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Auction of BTPs, interest in supplementary placements is...

EU debt rule: Why the old rifts from...

So Matteo Salvini has taken over the political...

JPMorgan’s revenue hits record high, latest forecast shows...

Flashpoints – More than 100 arrests during protests...

BCC Iccrea Group, 2023-2025 Business Plan approved

Robert Habeck removes nuclear power from the research...

Transport bonus 2023: how to request it and...

[Forbidden news]Mainland scholars: China’s economic recession and deflation...

Industry – BDI expects exports to increase by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy