Iren and Banco BPM have signed a Sustainability Linked Term Loan intended to finance Iren’s ambitious ten-year investment plan to support the country’s energy and ecological transition.

The new credit line of 100 million euros, with a duration of five years, is linked to the achievement of two sustainability objectives which are an integral part of Iren’s 2030 Business Plan and are included in the Sustainable Financing Framework, published in March 2022, that is: reduction of the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions and water losses.

There is also a mechanism for remodeling the financial margin linked to the achievement or otherwise of the quantitative targets set in the Business Plan for 2030.