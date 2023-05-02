IRS: Leo, think lower rate for thirteenths. Evasion? No criminal penalties

Taxman: Leo, ‘we want to make structural fringe benefits’

The fring benefits ”are fixed at 258 euros, which are the old 500,000 lire of the past”. With the decree law passed yesterday, the limit that the employer can make available to the employee to help him bear expenses such as electricity bills is raised to 3,000 euros. “We plan to make sure that this thing is stabilized.” This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leo, in a hearing in the Budget Committees of the House and Senate. ”If the employer pretends benefits for electricity bills, he gives liberal disbursements of up to 3,000 euros, the employer deducts them and the employee receives a benefit in his paycheck”.

Taxman: Leo, dry coupon also for commercial properties

“We would like to introduce the dry coupon on commercial properties”. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leo, during the hearing on the tax reform in the joint Finance commissions of the Chamber and Senate

Taxman: Leo, ‘in delegation there is a thirteenth month tax cut, evaluate resources’

The discounted taxation for thirteenth month salaries ”is something that already exists in the delegation (tax reform ed) that we must experiment with and see how to construct it”explains the Deputy Minister of the Economy, Maurizio Leo, in a hearing in the Budget Committees of the House and Senate. According to the deputy minister, ”to think that an extraordinary salary” on the thirteenth salary would make it possible to ”put more money into the pockets of Italians in the last month of the year, where they will have to bear expenses for the Christmas holidays, for gifts for their children and so on . It’s all to be evaluated with resources’, he underlines.

Taxman: Leo, ‘worrying about lack of collection of 8 billion extra-profit tax’

”I think that even from extra profits, the new construction of the legislation that has expanded the audience of subjects who have to apply these taxes, positive answers can come. We have seen that unfortunately the mechanism based on VAT flows has not hit the mark, because compared to the 11 billion (expected ed) only 2.8 billion were collected. We have a difference of 8 billion, this is perhaps a concern, we will see how and if it is covered”, said the Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leo, during a hearing in the Budget Committees of the House and Senate.

Tax: Leo, ‘Cuban tax credits 36 billion, ‘cleansing’ for Irpef resources at 3 rates

To find the resources necessary for the Irpef reform, it will be necessary to affect tax expenditure, starting with the ”most relevant item”, i.e. tax credits. ”Today we have 227 credits which account for about 36 billion euros, I think we can clean these up to put the resources that are saved at the service of reducing Irpef”. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leo, during a hearing in the Budget Committees of the House and Senate. ”We have to remove the deductions, today we have 43 deductions, we can do some pruning to see which ones make sense and which ones can be eliminated”, continues Leo. And then ”we should affect the deductions” which are 47. To implement the Irpef reform, explains the deputy minister, ”we will need to work on the brackets, therefore gradually” starting from 2024 to ”bring us to three brackets with respect to three rates”.

