IRS, the mayors will decide: they will be able to scrap files and remove the fines

Tax, on back fines and taxes more power to the mayors. Here’s what changes

Il government gives the “hot potato” to the mayors. It is bound to arouse controversy the decision of the executive to rely on the first citizens for the collection of arrears: fines, taxes and tax bills. In the draft amendment agreed between government ed territorial bodies – reads the Sole 24 Ore – there is the possibility for the mayors to introduce local scrapping, balances and excerpts and facilitated definitions. In practice, with the new rules, each Municipality will be able to decide autonomously whether scrap tax bills o remove finesThat is, to take the classic shortcut on the tortuous road of the cash of their own come in and “directly provide for types of facilitated definition, also in the form of adherence to those introduced for the tax revenue“. The principle is ennobled by the explicit reference to the “financial autonomy of revenue and expenditure referred to in Article 119 of the Constitution”.

Read also: Taxman: Leo, think lower rate for thirteenths. Evasion? No criminal penalties

Read also: Tax, 730 pre-compiled 2023 online: everything you need to know

On a practical level – continues Il Sole – the point is very simple. Today the local collection machine doesn’t work, leave it on the ground billion in lost revenues, and among its many shortcomings it does not offer real autonomous levers to local administrators. Consequently definitions facilitated balance and excerpt and other forms of rebate on due taxes could be one useful tool to administrators. Judging then on the effectiveness or otherwise of the choices made would be directly the voters. The numbers are dramatic, just between Milano e Roma between taxes and fines there are 10 billion in arrears. In the capital the figure is impressive, on average every inhabitant, including newborns, has a debt of 2.859 €, in Milan the figure drops to 1700 € and in Turin it is just above i 1000 €.

Subscribe to the newsletter

