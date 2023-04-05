Nicolas Sarkozy doesn’t understand the Germans. Out of nuclear power? What shoud that? The former French President was just recounting a telephone conversation with Angela Merkel in the National Assembly in June 2011. It was a show. The German chancellor, shocked by the catastrophe in Fukushima, announced the nuclear phase-out. “Angela, what’s going on?” he asked her: “That’s not possible!” – “Nicolas, haven’t you seen Fukushima?” the Chancellor replied. Yes, sure, “but where is a tsunami supposed to come from in Bavaria?”. It was terrible. And cynical. The Germans shut down nuclear power plants to fire up coal-fired power plants!