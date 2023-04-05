Home Business Is Germany’s nuclear phase-out negligent or progressive?
Business

Is Germany’s nuclear phase-out negligent or progressive?

by admin
Is Germany’s nuclear phase-out negligent or progressive?

Nicolas Sarkozy doesn’t understand the Germans. Out of nuclear power? What shoud that? The former French President was just recounting a telephone conversation with Angela Merkel in the National Assembly in June 2011. It was a show. The German chancellor, shocked by the catastrophe in Fukushima, announced the nuclear phase-out. “Angela, what’s going on?” he asked her: “That’s not possible!” – “Nicolas, haven’t you seen Fukushima?” the Chancellor replied. Yes, sure, “but where is a tsunami supposed to come from in Bavaria?”. It was terrible. And cynical. The Germans shut down nuclear power plants to fire up coal-fired power plants!

See also  LoJack GO: connected car and within reach of your smartphone

You may also like

Heat pump becomes a piece of furniture –...

Alternative finance is growing in Italy: private debt,...

Justice – Mike Pence now ready to testify...

Francisi, Milano Cortina Foundation: «The best choice for...

Need for clarification – After the CS debacle:...

Ubs, outgoing CEO Hamers reassures shareholders after the...

Resolution 52 of 03/21/2023 – Acknowledgment of the...

Government decides on the electricity price brake for...

Matteo Marzotto sells MinervaHub to San Quirico and...

“Insufficient”: Lindner escalates the dispute over EU debt...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy