Home Business Is it brake failure?Tesla rear-ends a bus and kills 1, leading to heated discussions among users who want to buy, saying wait and see first: wait for the result-fast technology-technology changes the future
Business

Is it brake failure?Tesla rear-ends a bus and kills 1, leading to heated discussions among users who want to buy, saying wait and see first: wait for the result-fast technology-technology changes the future

by admin
Is it brake failure?Tesla rear-ends a bus and kills 1, leading to heated discussions among users who want to buy, saying wait and see first: wait for the result-fast technology-technology changes the future

Is it brake failure?Tesla rear-ends a bus and kills 1, causing heated discussions among users who want to buy, saying wait and see first: waiting for the result

2023-02-19 00:51:26 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

On February 17, the news of a Tesla driving at high speed and rear-ending a bus in Wenzhou, Zhejiang continued to ferment. On the afternoon of February 18, upstream news reporters saw in the webcast room of the Tesla Fujian Experience Center that netizens continued to ask questions about Tesla’s brakes. On the 18th, both Tesla experience centers in Wenzhou responded to upstream journalists saying: “The incident has affected sales, and netizens are asking those questions in the live broadcast room.”

What’s more interesting is that when the host introduced the Tesla Model 3, netizens kept asking “Will the brakes fail?” “Is there any brakes?”

The anchor responded to the netizen, saying: “Come here for a test drive, I will drive first, you can see if I can stop, and then you can test drive.” Netizen “Miss Duo” asked: “If the car starts to spin, how do I stop?” The anchor replied: “Just step on the brakes, just step on the brakes.”

The Wenzhou Tesla rear-end collision accident also sparked a wave of discussions among many new energy car buyers. “Zhou Zhou”, a netizen who recently wanted to change to a Tesla, said: “In addition to the price-performance ratio, Tesla’s safety is also an issue to be considered. I’m not in a hurry, and I will wait and see the police investigation.”

See also  Woman in danger of eating leftovers from the refrigerator to die. Doctor: Infection with Listeria can cause encephalitis

Netizen “Xiaowan” who plans to buy a car said: “Take a test drive first to feel it. After all, accidents are very rare.”

Is it brake failure?Tesla rear-ends a bus and kills 1, causing heated discussions among users who want to buy, saying wait and see first: waiting for the result

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Official opening next week!The Beijing Stock Exchange welcomed...

Crazy because of price cuts! Redmi K60 512GB...

9:1 ​​krypton丨iPhone 15 Pro uses USB-C port; won...

Full implementation of the registration system opens up...

The international gold price fell to US$1,820, and...

Raising interest rate expectations has gradually become a...

Ford spent 24 billion to build a U.S....

Ukraine, Berlusconi blackmailed by Weber: even the right...

Terna, the second edition of the “Driving Energy...

Analysis of the deregistration of nearly 6,000 chip...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy