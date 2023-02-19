Is it brake failure?Tesla rear-ends a bus and kills 1, causing heated discussions among users who want to buy, saying wait and see first: waiting for the result

On February 17, the news of a Tesla driving at high speed and rear-ending a bus in Wenzhou, Zhejiang continued to ferment. On the afternoon of February 18, upstream news reporters saw in the webcast room of the Tesla Fujian Experience Center that netizens continued to ask questions about Tesla’s brakes. On the 18th, both Tesla experience centers in Wenzhou responded to upstream journalists saying: “The incident has affected sales, and netizens are asking those questions in the live broadcast room.”

What’s more interesting is that when the host introduced the Tesla Model 3, netizens kept asking “Will the brakes fail?” “Is there any brakes?”

The anchor responded to the netizen, saying: “Come here for a test drive, I will drive first, you can see if I can stop, and then you can test drive.” Netizen “Miss Duo” asked: “If the car starts to spin, how do I stop?” The anchor replied: “Just step on the brakes, just step on the brakes.”

The Wenzhou Tesla rear-end collision accident also sparked a wave of discussions among many new energy car buyers. “Zhou Zhou”, a netizen who recently wanted to change to a Tesla, said: “In addition to the price-performance ratio, Tesla’s safety is also an issue to be considered. I’m not in a hurry, and I will wait and see the police investigation.”

Netizen “Xiaowan” who plans to buy a car said: “Take a test drive first to feel it. After all, accidents are very rare.”