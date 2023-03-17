Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for information about Consulia Bank (now named Finint Private Bank) and are you interested in finding out more about which products it offers, which are the most interesting services and above all what is the offer in detail?

Then you are in the right place because today we will analyze all the products eh services proposed by Consulia Bankwe will see yours current accountsthe credit cards, and all the tools necessary to operate; we will also see if it is a solid and reliable institution.

A few words about Banca Consulia

Let’s start first with an introduction to the bank and some news about its history.

It is a bank born from a entrepreneurial project with a very specific goal: to work independently to focus exclusively on the customer.

In fact, they tend to stipulate an economic pact with the customer and offer a complete and advanced consultancy servicerelating to the entire portfolio, and also extended to investments with other banks.

In 2008 they filed with the Consob their innovative business model which is different from all other realities.

I values principles on which the bank is based are independence, ethics and transparency.

The bank relies heavily on asset management, having reached total assets of around 200 million euro.

Last news

The Banca Finint Group recently announced the rebranding of Banca Consuliawhich has taken on the trade name of Finint Private Bank in September 2022.

Main products and services

Now that we have some more news on the bank we can analyze in detail the products and services offered by the institute itself.

The services offered to customers range from the simplest current accounts and credit cardsto solutions multicore branchas well as a funds and Sicavswithout forgetting i certificates.

We also have to mention the advice offered by the bank, both evolved and wealth management.

Bank services

Consulia Bank offer Bank services per private and business customers: these are banking services necessary for customers to operate, so we are obviously talking about current accounts, term deposits, wire transfers, credit and debit cards as well as checks.

Furthermore, it obviously provides a very advanced internet banking, with which to monitor the banking position, perform the various operations, as well as accept the advice of consultants.

Core multi-branch solutions

Multiramo core is the set of protection and investment insurance solutions which are specifically designed for customers.

It is a complete, modern and integrated answer for every need.

They offer maximum customization, with investment portfolios and levels of insurance protection suited to the different needs of each client.

These kind of solutions combine a share of together separate management (Branch I) with a part of unit linked (Class III), which therefore offer access to the best UCITS on the market, therefore to external funds and also to investment solutions which are designed ad hoc by Banca Consulia and are therefore internal funds.

With a solution of this type it is possible to adapt the investment profile over time, adapting it to one’s needs through switch.

Funds and Sicavs

The bank also offers interesting savings opportunities for diversify your investments.

Precisely in this regard it has selected its partners among the best national and international asset managers.

In this way they make available to the client not only UCITS specialized by asset class and geographical area, but also by management styles or by investment approach such as thematic and socially responsible funds.

If you choose to opt for funds, you can choose from 40 asset managers and 1000 primary sub-funds.

I’ll name a few companies that you can find: Amundi, Anima, ArcaBlackRock, FidelityJP Morgan, Pimco, Pictet.

Certificates

They were introduced to broaden the diversification possibilities, and also to increase the different wealth investment solutions.

The proposals that the bank offers are selected by the management Wealth Management of the bank and are specially made with the main specialized players.

Lombard credits

They are the perfect tool to grasp market opportunity, to expand and also to diversify one’s investments or to fill temporary cash needs without necessarily having to divest savings or restructure the entire portfolio.

GPM Avantgarde

It is the best of international asset management, and it is a single tool for growth of your assets. It is an open solution with balanced management lines, equity, asset allocation, bonds, as well as foreign exchange. All this is found in a single contract and with maximum operational flexibility.

Cube consultancy

Consulia Bank offers a service of advanced consultancy designed for those who want the maximum breadth of analysis and highly personalized consultancy.

The consultancy deals with all the areas you may need, such as investments, assets and the company.

The consultancy offered to clients is precise and complete, since it focuses on responding to the client’s needs and aims to propose customized solutions to the needs and priorities not only financial but also relating to the entire financial sphere.

Counseling is called cube since it refers precisely to the geometric figure: this is because it is a consultancy based on 6 sizes.

They are:

real estate;

Welfare and protection;

Fiscal planning;

Art advisory;

Corporate advisory;

Financial investments.

The consultancy is also practically divided into 3 simple stepsstarting with an analysis of needs and profiling the client profile, and then moving on to portfolio construction and instrument selection and finally moving on to risk monitoring and reporting.

Cube Wealth Management

This is the most complete branch, since it is the complete asset managementsince Banca Consulta is always by your side with customized solutions to be able to enhance the real estate assets and to plan generational planning.

The objective of the consultants will in fact be to guide clients towards solutions capable of respecting the uniqueness of the heritage, and guaranteeing maximum transparency and objectivity.

Is Banca Consulia worth it? My Business Opinions

We have analyzed all the services offered by Consulia Bankso now we can move on to the final considerations and opinions regarding the choice of management at this bank.

Let’s say first of all that there are usually no better banks than others, or products that are 100% convenient, as almost all the products offered by banks are the same, even if one may prefer one rather than the other on the basis trust in one bank or another.

The best thing for you would be to compare the various banksbased on their product lineup and also based on pricing.

You may prefer one bank rather than another also on the basis of transparency, or interest rates or even on the basis of some free services that they offer.

Obviously, if you are looking for a particular service, perhaps the question could become even more subjective, since you could also rely on the trust and sense of security that one bank offers you rather than another.

In my humble opinion I think theBanca Consulia offer is in line with the offers of other banks, neither more nor less.

If you want an overview of the current accounts o sui deposit accounts you can read these resources and make your own assessments.

