The Fiorentina beat Sivasspor 4-1 in Turkey and conquers the quarter-finals of the Conference League, but in Viola’s home we think about what happened on the pitch Alexander White. A Turkish fan entered the field and ha punched the young midfielder in the face viola. The serious episode took place at the end of the second leg of the Conference League round of 16 during recovery and with the Viola leading 4-1. Bianco was struck by the Turkish fan just after Gaetano Castrovilli had scored the fourth goal. The fan of the Sivas team he was arrested and will be put on trial.

White on social media with a bloody nose: “Not bad”

The twenty-year-old commented on social media with a bitter: “Not bad”. And posted a picture of her with a bloody nose and lip. White has suffered a broken nose and other wounds to the face and, according to what is learned, he reported the attacker in legal proceedings.

English: “A shameful stuff”

“The punch given to Bianco is shameful stuff, he didn’t even expect it. He has a broken nose. It felt like a party, even with a stadium so full they pushed their players and this gesture ruins everything, despite even the victory. A 20-year-old boy who suffers something like this stains a match and the beautiful crowd I saw tonight,” coach Vincenzo Italiano said bitterly.

Barone called the president of UEFA

After the attack suffered by Alessandro Bianco, the general manager of Fiorentina Joe Barone called UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to protest and ask for clarity. Later he also did the same with the ECA (European Club Association). At the end of the game the president Rocco Commisso from the United States made himself heard in the purple locker room fgiving compliments to Italian and to all players and expressed comforting words for Bianco after what happened to him on the pitch.