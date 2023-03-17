Home News Ubaté will host the third and fourth stop of the BMX Cup
News

Ubaté will host the third and fourth stop of the BMX Cup

by admin
Ubaté will host the third and fourth stop of the BMX Cup

The BMX Supercross track Peñamonte, located in the municipality of Ubaté, in Cundinamarca, will receive this Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 March the competitions of the III and IV Valid of the BMX National Cup, events that will have the participation of more than 780 athletes.

The official schedule will begin this friday march 17 with training between 10:30 am and 3:15 pm, in the different categories in Challenger y Championship.

Subsequently, the Saturday March 18or the powers of the III Valid for the GW Shimano National Cup, that will be held in the different categories of ladies, beginners, novices, experts, male cruiser and high performance, while the domingo 19 it will be the turn of the Valid IV, in the same categories.

The activities of both days will begin at 7:00 in the morning and will be carried out thanks to the support of the Municipal Mayor’s Office of Ubaté, the Institute of Youth, Sports and Recreation of Ubaté and Peñamonte.

See also  The first coffee cable was inaugurated in Inzá, Cauca - news

You may also like

Knife attack in Jarmen: police officer shoots suspected...

Gimpo FC apologizes for the death of a...

They are the children of the presenter Carlos...

Still 282 banks with zero interest rates

mutual ignorance

They propose to create the ‘Vallenato al Parque...

Cyclist bitten by dog News.at

The International Court issues an arrest warrant against...

“We do not have in Cali any group...

Modern leadership on the uncertain path of agile...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy