The BMX Supercross track Peñamonte, located in the municipality of Ubaté, in Cundinamarca, will receive this Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 March the competitions of the III and IV Valid of the BMX National Cup, events that will have the participation of more than 780 athletes.

The official schedule will begin this friday march 17 with training between 10:30 am and 3:15 pm, in the different categories in Challenger y Championship.

Subsequently, the Saturday March 18or the powers of the III Valid for the GW Shimano National Cup, that will be held in the different categories of ladies, beginners, novices, experts, male cruiser and high performance, while the domingo 19 it will be the turn of the Valid IV, in the same categories.

The activities of both days will begin at 7:00 in the morning and will be carried out thanks to the support of the Municipal Mayor’s Office of Ubaté, the Institute of Youth, Sports and Recreation of Ubaté and Peñamonte.