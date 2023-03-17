Home News Marína Gálisová: When we had a fight and it was good | Opinions | .a week
News

Marína Gálisová: When we had a fight and it was good | Opinions | .a week

by admin
Marína Gálisová: When we had a fight and it was good | Opinions | .a week

I have such an internet friend, I think we met in person once, we don’t agree at all, he is completely to the left of me, to the point where I would sometimes call him nostalgic for communism, to which he would probably reply that he is not. But, let’s face it, he is the editor-in-chief of Capital. Whoever wants to find the Capital, you can disagree with the content of the Capital as much as you want – at least that’s how it has been so far.

This friend of mine (Tomáš Hučko) initiated an interesting debate on his Facebook about an author named Julius Evola. The debate revolved around the question of whether it is healthy and normal to publish translations of Julius Evola when he was a supporter of anti-modernism and indeed of fascism and Nazism. At the same time, he was an anti-Semite, a strange esotericist, a gross misogynist, and the like. I went through that debate a bit like a stalker. I didn’t want to get involved, there were enough people involved even without me. But I read with interest and that environment full of disagreement enriched me immensely.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  From the Pnrr 500 thousand euros for the Mineralogical Museum of Traversella

You may also like

Knife attack in Jarmen: police officer shoots suspected...

Gimpo FC apologizes for the death of a...

They are the children of the presenter Carlos...

Still 282 banks with zero interest rates

mutual ignorance

They propose to create the ‘Vallenato al Parque...

Cyclist bitten by dog News.at

The International Court issues an arrest warrant against...

“We do not have in Cali any group...

Modern leadership on the uncertain path of agile...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy