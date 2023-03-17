I have such an internet friend, I think we met in person once, we don’t agree at all, he is completely to the left of me, to the point where I would sometimes call him nostalgic for communism, to which he would probably reply that he is not. But, let’s face it, he is the editor-in-chief of Capital. Whoever wants to find the Capital, you can disagree with the content of the Capital as much as you want – at least that’s how it has been so far.

This friend of mine (Tomáš Hučko) initiated an interesting debate on his Facebook about an author named Julius Evola. The debate revolved around the question of whether it is healthy and normal to publish translations of Julius Evola when he was a supporter of anti-modernism and indeed of fascism and Nazism. At the same time, he was an anti-Semite, a strange esotericist, a gross misogynist, and the like. I went through that debate a bit like a stalker. I didn’t want to get involved, there were enough people involved even without me. But I read with interest and that environment full of disagreement enriched me immensely.