Hungary’s hottest upstarts THE HELLFREAKS release third single “Weeping Willow” including official music video. The new album “Pitch Black Sunset” will be released on April 14, 2023 via Napalm Records.



THE HELLFREAKS are ready to serve up another dose of their expertly blended modern metal blend, which features heavy post-hardcore and skate punk influences galore. With a mixture of delicate clean vocals and aggressive screaming, they are ready to cause a stir worldwide! With over a million Spotify views of their most popular hit, Men In Grey, THE HELLFREAKS are on track with their forthcoming fifth album, Pitch Black Sunset, out April 14, 2023 via Napalm Records.

Showing the band’s versatility and undeniable talent, their third single “Weeping Willow” takes a cue from modern electronic metal. With a drastic change towards the end – the dark and hauntingly atmospheric track surprises the listener with vocalist extraordinaire Zsuzsa “Shakey Sue” Radnóti’s impressive core-busting shouts. “Weeping Willow” comes with a stunning, high-energy official video that once again proves THE HELLFREAKS never compromise and defy norms. Holding the flag for a new generation of metal and punk, THE HELLFREAKS are experts at fusing punk subgenres and chart-topping modern metal.

THE HELLFREAKS declare on “Weeping Willow”: “You know that feeling of being in the middle of the ocean surrounded by waves and even though you know how to swim you can’t find the shore? Do you know how it feels when your own thoughts haunt you or when your memories feel more alive than you are? Weeping Willow is a raw and brutally honest portrayal of the struggle with our inner demons. This song reveals the darkest and most vulnerable side of the album, which we wanted to show with the most cinematic video we’ve ever made, using imagery and imagery that really captures the essence of the song.

We wanted to let our fans know that they are not alone with their problems. Mental health is a struggle many people face, including us, and ‘Weeping Willow’ is a reminder that it’s normal for some of us to feel overwhelmed and ask for help. We believe this is an important release that deserves to be heard and we are proud to share it with our families, fans and supporters. Stay strong and remember: you are not alone!”

The song “Old Tomorrows,” which begins with Radnóti’s signature sing-along shouts, gets the pulse pumping with fast-paced punk mixed with groovy metal beats. As in the Jekyll and Hyde tale, the upstarts reveal their angry side on “Hit Me Where It Hurts,” led by electronic rock while distorted, rhythmic guitar lines set the pace with catchy metalcore beats. Boisterous thrash lines meet pop-punk-infused metal on the restless track “Chaos” that follows, before ending with a Tom Morello-worthy solo. THE HELLFREAKS stay true to themselves but never become stagnant or pretentious. “Body Bag” offers a total contrast – it pops up like a message in a bottle with its straight 2000s skate punk vibe that fans of the genre have always wanted. THE HELLFREAKS show their members’ individual musical competence as chunky riffs fuse with heavy beats and highly aggressive shouts, while bittersweet vocal lines call for a feel-good song.

After almost a decade of existence, THE HELLFREAKS combine the influences of modern metal, alternative, post-hardcore and punk into their incomparable sound. The veteran band from Budapest, who have already performed in almost all European countries and gained notoriety through their American tour in 2015, prove with their fifth album Pitch Black Sunset that they are more than ready to start their next chapter !

Pitch Black Sunset Tracklisting:

Sunrise Old Tomorrows Hit Me Where It Hurts Chaos Weeping Willow Body Bag Rootless Soul Riot PBSS Sunset

THE HELLFREAKS are:

Zsuzsa “Shakey Sue” Radnóti – Vocals

József “Jozzy” Takács – Guitar

Gabi Domján – Bass

Béla Budai – Drums

