In the past, women who wanted a simple manicure only had two options: a nude polish or a French manicure. Today, however, there are many more options. In terms of fingernail design and fingernail art, we’ve come a long way since then. Those looking for a manicure that is trendy and minimalist, but certainly not basic, now have an unlimited number of choices to choose from. Before you go to the nail salon, be inspired by our pictures – in spring 2023 minimalist nails are very trendy.

Minimalist nails for younger and older ladies

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

The nail industry is the latest industry to embrace the minimalist concept. In the fashion world, minimalist handbags and minimalist outfits have already been talked about. But the theme revolving around minimalist nails is more interesting now.

How is a minimalist nail design created?

Photo: Deavita / Marieta Goranova

Whether you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind finish, a modern take on the classic French manicure, or subtle texture, nail artists today are creating designs that are incredibly unique, stunning, and imaginative. These designs can still give you the simple appeal you desire but with a modern twist. In addition, a plain manicure will never go out of style.

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Most minimalist nail designs contain components such as dots, geometric lines, simple french tips, curves and swirls.

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

However, whether you want additional aspects on your nails is a matter of personal opinion (for example, small flowers, butterflies, etc.).

Elegant monochromatic manicure for spring 2023

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Minimalist nails that are monochromatic are always trendy and popular among younger and older ladies because they add a touch of classy elegance. In 2023, the manicure trend remains relevant.

Minimalist French tips for every occasion

Photo: Deavita / Marieta Goranova

The main goal of minimalist nail art is to achieve a clean and pleasing look without using elaborate elements or unnecessarily bright colors. You only need to use clear or pink nail polish and very little white paint on your fingertips to achieve the look of French tips, which is a great and common example of minimalist nails. You can then decorate your manicure with small rhinestones and get the most beautiful nail design that is suitable for every day or special occasions.

Manicure trends 2023 – nude nails for women of all ages

Photo: Deavita / Rossi Nikolova

If you are aiming for a look that is as chic and understated as possible, a timeless and neutral nail polish is the best choice. This manicure is anything but boring as it has a perfect shape, excellent length and a beautiful matte color.

Photo: Deavita / Marieta Goranova

Being so versatile, a classic manicure in a milky hue will never go out of style as it goes with any outfit.

Minimalist Nails – Ombré French Manicure

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

As we’ve seen, the timeless French manicure can be modernized in almost an infinite number of ways. We’re in awe of how this ombré effect takes the look to the next level. All ladies who like the traditional French manicure but want to avoid the harsh lines that usually result should try this manicure. She will look good on you. The ombré effect adds a touch of softness to the whole look. Applying this stunning ombré method to a standard manicure instantly makes the fingernails look more modern and chic. The ombré method can be used with any shade, but true minimalists will be delighted with the look of this light pink polish that gradually fades to white.

Create modern gradient

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Even if you don’t want to experiment with dots and lines, you can get involved by adding some intensity of color to your manicure. Choose different nail polish colors from the same color family and the task is done. This is the simplest example of a nude gradient. Despite being neutral, these nude nails make us think of pastel colors with their cool tones. In other words, they are truly stunning, mostly because of the shape of the nails. We think this shape looks great on a simple manicure like this as it draws attention to the fingernails.

Minimalist nail design with hearts

Photo: Deavita / Marieta Goranova

If you like the concept of minimalist nail art but don’t feel like bright colors and intricate patterns, consider this tiny and understated design for your nails. It’s simple and elegant, and you can decorate your manicure with stars, for example, instead of hearts.

Minimalist nails with gold embellishments

Photo: Deavita / Marieta Goranova

If you really want a “less is more” style in your manicure but don’t want to sacrifice a simple appearance, gold trimmings can give you the aesthetic you want. Even the most basic manicures are taken to a higher level as modern day nail artists use an entire nail for their work. The more we have, the more we want! This design with golden embellishments gives your manicure a fresh and distinctive shine without losing its simple appeal.