Where you can drink cheaply in Vienna

Polka dot

While the 8th district is often wrongly labeled as somewhat lax and bland, Josefstadt has so many cool restaurants, cozy bars and student pubs to offer. One of them, in which there is always a good mood, would be found with the polkadot. Here you can enjoy the sparkling wine for 3.20 euros and the eighth from local wineries for 3 (white) or 3.20 euros (red). Shots are also available from 3 euros and the gin selection is also impressive. The music bar for “Students, Travelers and Awsome People”, as it is written next to the front door, also has cool program items: for example the games corner with all kinds of board games or various themed nights and events such as English Comedy Open Mic or Pub Quiz. Our favorite when things get a little longer and more liquid: the (ham) cheese toast for 4.20 euros.