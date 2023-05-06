Home » United Kingdom prepares for the coronation of Carlos III
News

United Kingdom prepares for the coronation of Carlos III

by admin
United Kingdom prepares for the coronation of Carlos III

United Kingdom prepares for the coronation of Carlos IIIThe United Kingdom prepares for the coronation of King Carlos III, which will take place on Saturday. Dozens of world leaders and heads of state have been invited to the historic event, with millions expected to watch on television.

The ceremony will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey, where the funeral of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was held in September following her death at the age of 96. According to information from The Voice of America, Justin Welby , the Archbishop of Canterbury, will lead the two-hour coronation service.

For the first time, the service will also include women bishops and leaders of other faiths. In a break with centuries of tradition, he will ask those attending the service and the millions watching on television to loudly pledge their allegiance to King Charles, with the following words: “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to His Majesty, and to his heirs and successors in accordance with the law. So help me God.”

According to information from The Voice of America, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, will lead the two-hour coronation service. For the first time, the service will also include women bishops and leaders of other faiths. In a break with centuries of tradition, he will ask those attending the service and the millions watching on television to loudly pledge their allegiance to King Charles, with the following words: “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to His Majesty, and to his heirs and successors in accordance with the law. So help me God.”

You may also like

Stickers on Regenerate glitches prevent fatal crashes –...

They find a young university student buried near...

The 10 best books on slavery

REFEC present for the interests of the DRC

Congress had ‘white smoke’ in the conciliation of...

Tangshan Iron Mine Accident Investigation Results: Leaders of...

Cumbidanovu dam, four bids for the works contract....

“COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency”...

Free way to panela exports

Freedom of the press in the world

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy