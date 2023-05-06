Felipe Peláez makes history as the first vallenato artist – news

Tickets for the renowned Teresa Carreño Theater in Venezuela sold out

Latin Grammy winner Felipe Peláez continues to demonstrate his position as one of today’s most popular and respected musical icons, making history by becoming the first vallenato artist to sell out the most important theater in Latin America, the Teatro Teresa Carreño in Caracas, Venezuela.

Accompanied by his special guests Luis Fernando Borjas, Zandú, Maleh and Juan Miguel, as well as by the incomparable Simón Bolívar Chamber Orchestra and its talented band, Peláez offered an extraordinary presentation of epic proportions for two and a half hours on May 4, 2023. . His fans danced and sang along with his favorite artist, who delivered one incredible hit after another, throughout the show, filling the renowned theater with boundless joy and love.

The May 4 show in Caracas was the opening date of his long-awaited “Symphonic Tour” and will culminate with a spectacular show on Friday, May 12, at the Aula Magna of the Rafael Urdaneta University, in his hometown of Maracaibo.

In addition to thrilling his fans in Venezuela this month, Peláez, a Vallenato singer-songwriter with Colombian-Venezuelan roots, has also been celebrating the success of his two new singles, “Magia” and “Que Seas Mi Novia,” which will be featured on his next album “Un Sueño Llamado Ranchera”, his first ranchero album.