VI Seminar on Updating Electrical Systems

by admin
On August 10 and 11, the sixth Electric Systems Update Seminar will be held, where the business and academic sectors are invited to learn about the latest advances in the department’s energy transition.

Alexander Molina, dean of the Faculty of Engineering of the Technological University of Pereira, highlighted the importance of this sector: “Risaralda could be, in the central-western region, the pioneer in the generation of hydrogen in areas such as the Risaralda Valley because we have solar radiation to do it, because we have lines of the highest capacity”.

Likewise, he highlighted the impact of the energy transition in the business world from the modernization of the use of energy in small and medium-sized companies and enterprises to achieve lower consumption with greater productivity, as well as self-generation and other forms of energy for bigger companies.

The data: An energy community could get people to generate energy at 150 pesos, at 300 pesos, achieving a 50% reduction in the value of the bill and would allow companies to access local energy production.

