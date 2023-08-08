Governor announces construction of open stage for large events in Alto Paraná and the Three Borders

Another commitment to culture, progress and the future, an open-air amphitheater to be built on the premises of the headquarters of the departmental institution.

The governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken, announced the construction of another space dedicated to art, culture, progress and the future, on the premises of the departmental institution, specifically on the premises of the Agustín Pío Barrios Cultural Center “Mangoré ”. For these days, the initial palate of the work is scheduled, which will have an investment of 1.25 billion guaraníes.

“We are very happy with another more emblematic work of the Alto Paraná Governorate, and with this we say goodbye to the departmental administration. It is the final part inside the courtyard of the “Mangoré” Cultural Center. It will be an open-air amphitheater”, first highlighted the head of the Departmental Executive.

He himself went on to explain that the work, according to the dimension of the perimeter space, will have a first-class stage, dressing rooms, lights, gendered toilets. “All this to strengthen the cultural sector, for events such as conferences, concerts, student and university events, with the capacity to accommodate 3 or 4 thousand people,” he said.

According to the data, the new stage for events will be built in a 474-square-meter space, with a 10 x 22-meter covered stage, with a sound and lighting booth, two dressing rooms with restrooms, as well as external sexed restrooms.

“It will be a special place, to hold events of all kinds, both day and night. A meeting place and we are sure that it will be the stage for great artists, both national and international, as well as a place where future promoters of our art and culture will be projected”, stated González Vaesken.