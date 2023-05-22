Is your practice sign correct?

Doctors now have some freedom when designing the practice sign. Certain information must be provided, others are not allowed. The Virchowbund clarifies.

A sign on the outside of the building pointing to the location of the practice is primarily used to identify the doctor’s practice. It is necessary for all practices in which a doctor works directly with patients.

What must be on the practice sign?

Mandatory information on the practice sign is:

Name

Physician or specialist designation

office hours

Belonging to a group practice or partnership

The legal advisor to the Virchowbund explains: “If you enter into medical cooperation with other doctors or members of other specialist professions, your name must appear on a joint practice sign with the cooperation partners. Section 23b of the Professional Code regulates the details. For communities of practice it is best to use a separate sign for each practice to avoid possible legal difficulties.”

At a professional community all names and designations of the associated doctors must be on a common sign. All practice locations must also be specified individually.

According to the Virchowbund, voluntary information on the sign is:

Main areas of activity (such as “environmental medicine”), clearly marked and in accordance with the further training regulations. You must not only do these activities occasionally.

(such as “environmental medicine”), clearly marked and in accordance with the further training regulations. You must not only do these activities occasionally. designations and qualifications which you have acquired either through further training according to the further training regulations or according to other public law regulations.

which you have acquired either through further training according to the further training regulations or according to other public law regulations. other qualifications and areas of focus. These must not be confused with those that exist under regulated further education law.

These must not be confused with those that exist under regulated further education law. Employed doctors with name and activity. It should be clear that they are not the owner or partner of the practice.

with name and activity. It should be clear that they are not the owner or partner of the practice. Organizational Notessuch as “emergency practice” or “affiliated doctor”.

How do you indicate the office hours on the practice sign?

Duty: As a contract doctor, you must state your consultation hours on the practice sign, with fixed times, according to the model “9.00 to 11.30 a.m.”.

Voluntarily: You can refer to more flexible consultation hours by stating “and by appointment”, for example. As a private doctor, you may only offer and show office hours “by appointment”. The note “order practice”, the announcement of consultation hours for private patients and extra consultation hours for early detection examinations is also voluntary.

Not allowed: Special consultation hours for specific patient groups or therapies must not be on the practice sign.

Do you work in several locations? It is best to mark outsourced practice rooms with a sign and give the address of the main practice. Also note that there are regulations on working hours in several places.

What must a practice sign not contain?

The Virchowbund points out further restrictions on the practice sign:

