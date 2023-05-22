Home » Recipe for green asparagus with red lentils
Recipe for green asparagus with red lentils

Recipe for green asparagus with red lentils

»This dish almost tastes like a summer breeze. It’s refreshing, looks like it and has a fruity-Asian note. The carrot makes it possible to get by with little oil. And the asparagus shows how versatile it is.«

Green Asparagus with Red Lentils and Carrot Ginger Dressing:

Ingredients for 4 people (main course) or 6 people (starter)

  • For the asparagus
  • 100 g Red lenses lenses
  • 4 HE olive oil olive oil
  • juice from ½ lemon lemon
  • 500 g green asparagus asparagus
  • 100 ml Water
  • ½ TL Salt
  • Pepper (2 turns in the grinder) Pfeffer
  • For the set
  • 10 branches Cilantro Cilantro
  • 30 g pistachios (roasted) pistachios
  • For the dressing
  • 100 g carrot
  • 10 g ginger (peeled) Ginger
  • 50 g helle Misopaste Eyes, Misopaste
  • 40
    ml white balsamic vinegar Balsamic vinegar
  • 40 ml lime juice lime juice
  • 40 ml sesame oil (toasted) sesame oil
  • 60 ml Water
  • 1 HE Honig

For the dressing, cut the carrot and ginger into small pieces. Whisk together with the other dressing ingredients (without the salt) in a blender until you have a smooth, creamy emulsion. Season with salt.

Boil water in a small saucepan, cook lentils over low heat for 7 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally (they should not fall apart). Pour through a sieve and drain, then toss in 1 tablespoon oil and lemon juice in a larger bowl.

Cut off the woody ends of the asparagus generously and carefully peel the remaining lower half. Cut off the heads and halve the remaining asparagus. Steam half of them together with the heads: Heat water and 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan and cook the asparagus for 5 minutes over medium heat, the water will evaporate (it may take longer depending on the thickness of the asparagus). Meanwhile, use a knife to cut the remaining asparagus diagonally into long, thin slices. This part of the asparagus remains raw and provides an interesting texture. Marinate in a bowl with 1 tbsp oil, salt and pepper. When the asparagus is cooked al dente in the pan, add it to the lentils with the raw asparagus and mix everything together gently. To serve, briefly mix the carrot-ginger dressing again and spread on deep plates. Place the asparagus and lentil mixture in the middle. Garnish with coriander (or chervil, parsley, chives) and pistachios or coarsely chopped toasted nuts.

