MediaWiki: Multiple vulnerabilities allow cross-site scripting

A security warning issued for MediaWiki has received an update from the BSI. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 22, 2023 to a security gap for MediaWiki that became known on July 5, 2022. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, Gentoo Linux and Open Source MediaWiki are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA-202305-24 (Status: 05/21/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for MediaWiki – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 4,7

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,1

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 4.7.

MediaWiki Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow cross-site scripting

MediaWiki is a free wiki originally developed for use on Wikipedia.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in MediaWiki to perform a cross-site scripting attack.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2022-34911 and CVE-2022-34912.

Systems affected by the MediaWiki vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Gentoo Linux (cpe:/o:gentoo:linux)

Open Source MediaWiki < 1.37.3 (cpe:/a:mediawiki:mediawiki)

Open Source MediaWiki < 1.38.1 (cpe:/a:mediawiki:mediawiki)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA-202305-24 vom 2023-05-21 (22.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/202305-24

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5246 vom 2022-10-04 (05.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-security-announce/2022/msg00215.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3117 vom 2022-09-22 (23.09.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2022/09/msg00027.html

MediaWiki CVE-2022-34912 from 2022-07-04 (05.07.2022)

For more information, see: https://phabricator.wikimedia.org/T308473

MediaWiki CVE-2022-34911 from 2022-07-04 (05.07.2022)

For more information, see: https://phabricator.wikimedia.org/T308471

Version history of this security alert

This is the 4th version of this IT security notice for MediaWiki. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

07/05/2022 – Initial version

09/23/2022 – Added new updates from Debian

10/05/2022 – Added new updates from Debian

05/22/2023 – Added new updates of Gentoo

