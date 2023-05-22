Belgian unions demand more protection for workers

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian unions were preparing a large demonstration Monday to protest what they saw as deteriorating working conditions and the erosion of their right to strike. The actions of transport workers paralyzed the metro and other means of transport in Brussels.

The unions were outraged by the efforts of several companies to impose new contracts on their workers that affect their social rights and working conditions and reduce their salary. Specifically, they protested the decision of the Delhaize supermarket chain to change the management of the establishments in a way that directly reduced the income and rights of its staff.

“We don’t want second-rate employees. We want respect and equal rights for all,” the socialist union ABVV said in a statement.

Unions were also protesting company efforts to quell strikes through court orders against blocking corporate facilities, among other things.

“Defending our trade union and social rights is becoming impossible,” the ABVV statement stated.

Apart from public transport, the day’s protests could affect sectors such as kindergartens or garbage collection.

