Home » Belgian unions demand more protection for workers
Entertainment

Belgian unions demand more protection for workers

by admin
Belgian unions demand more protection for workers

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian unions were preparing a large demonstration Monday to protest what they saw as deteriorating working conditions and the erosion of their right to strike. The actions of transport workers paralyzed the metro and other means of transport in Brussels.

The unions were outraged by the efforts of several companies to impose new contracts on their workers that affect their social rights and working conditions and reduce their salary. Specifically, they protested the decision of the Delhaize supermarket chain to change the management of the establishments in a way that directly reduced the income and rights of its staff.

“We don’t want second-rate employees. We want respect and equal rights for all,” the socialist union ABVV said in a statement.

Unions were also protesting company efforts to quell strikes through court orders against blocking corporate facilities, among other things.

“Defending our trade union and social rights is becoming impossible,” the ABVV statement stated.

Apart from public transport, the day’s protests could affect sectors such as kindergartens or garbage collection.

See also  Do you want an SUV? Here are 5 economical models with low consumption

You may also like

who and when charge this week from May...

Hennessy joins hands with Sneaker Con to speak...

The discovery of the Guggenheim: Picasso loved dogs...

INNODESIGN PRIZE & Founding Conference Academic Discussion and...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

Dior takes its investigation into high craftsmanship to...

Kid-Wang Linkai’s birthday concert is coming to Shenzhen...

Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the...

3 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Raid in West...

Jolin Tsai lifted the ban on China’s singing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy