Home » Israel announces: “Intel will invest 25 billion for a new plant”
Business

Israel announces: “Intel will invest 25 billion for a new plant”

by admin
Israel announces: “Intel will invest 25 billion for a new plant”

The “largest investment ever made by an international company in Israel”. So the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahuhe commented on the agreement announced by his finance ministry and which concerns the US chip giant Intel, which will spend $25 billion on a new plant in the southern city of Kiryat Gat. The roadmap foresees the start by 2027 and to be operational until at least 2035, explained the ministry.

A news that comes only a couple of days after the one that concerned the Polandwhere Intel has an investment plan of nearly 5 billion.

The chip war between the US and China is forcing other states and companies to take sides

by Paolo Mastrolilli

On the Israeli side, it is noted that the expansion of Intel, which already employs about 12,000 people in the country (where it has been active with research centers since the 1970s), will bring other “thousands” of jobs. The agreement – on which no official communications have arrived from the company but the confirmation of the intention to increase its production capacity in the country – also provides for an increase in the percentage of taxes that Intel pays to the coffers of Tel Aviv, from 5 to 7.5%, while in return the chip company will receive a subsidy equal to 12.8% of the expenditure incurred, in line with the Israeli investment encouragement law.

Intel’s presence in Israel had already strengthened in 2017, when it acquired Mobileye, which produces technology for automated driving systems in vehicles, for just over $15 billion.

See also  JJ4, Michela Brambilla: "I'm shocked, I went to visit the bears..."

The boom in artificial intelligence pushes Nvidia into the trillion club: it’s now worth a trillion

by Maria Sole Betti

For the government of NetanyahuThis is an important announcement after several companies in the booming high-tech sector have announced plans to leave the country in recent months and some have even started raising capital following its judicial reform plan. which they fear could harm the economy.

You may also like

What is known about the company from Canada

The Democratic Party implodes, Alessio D’Amato resigns from...

The all-star lineup of Yuanhang Motors debuted at...

Financially free with these Airbnbs for bachelorette parties

Nordio, total war with the prosecutors: no mediation....

BGH supports the rights of landlords

The “speech of the balaclava”, danger Beppe Grillo

China (Xiamen) Cross-Border E-Commerce Exhibition New Breakthrough Over...

Is charging e-cars cheaper than filling up with...

“Ask for an entry ban for climate activists”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy