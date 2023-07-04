Istat, +3.2% household income at the beginning of 2023

The disposable income of consumer families increased by 3.2% in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter, while final consumption expenditure grew by 0.6%. Households’ propensity to save was 7.6%, an increase of 2.3 percentage points compared to the previous quarter. Against substantial price stability (+0.1% the cyclical variation of the implicit consumption deflator), the purchasing power of households grew by 3.1%. This was communicated by Istat, adding that the profit share of non-financial companies, equal to 43.7%, decreased by 0.9 percentage points compared to the previous quarter. The investment rate of non-financial companies, equal to 24%, decreased by 0.3 percentage points compared to the previous quarter.

