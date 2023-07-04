Home » Miltenyi Biotec Srl /Ministry of Health (Apulia) – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3295/2023 of 06.13.2023
Health

Miltenyi Biotec Srl /Ministry of Health (Apulia) – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3295/2023 of 06.13.2023

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3295/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 16580/2022 Miltenyi Biotec Srl against Min. Health, Puglia region, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces and towards the University Hospital Consortium Polyclinic of Bari and Abbott Srl

