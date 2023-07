MOSCA – The unacknowledged thought is that a Elena Milashina It could have been worse. When the reporter of Novaya Gazeta, Anna Politkovskayawas killed in the entrance hall of her home in 2006, Natalia Estemirova he picked up the baton. When three years later Estemirova was also killed, that baton passed to her: tell the story of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrovdisappearances, extrajudicial executions, torture, purges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook