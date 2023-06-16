Istat confirms the slowdown in inflation in May, closely linked to energy: +7.6%

MILANO – Istat confirms the preliminary estimate and says that in May consumer prices rose by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 7.6% on an annual basisthus slowing down from +8.2% in April and returning to the level of March.

“The deceleration of the inflation rate is due, in the first instance, to the slowdown on a trend basis in the prices of unregulated energy goods (from +26.6% to +20.3%) and, to a lesser extent, those of processed food (from +14.0% to +13.2%), of other goods (from +5.3% to +5.0%), Services related to transport (from +6.0% to +5.6%) and Recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +6.9% to +6, 7%)”.