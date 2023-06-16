Beautiful!The new light-following animation “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” releases IMAX posters to show the splendid rivers and mountains of the prosperous Tang Dynasty in a panoramic way_Datang_Li Bai_Gao Shi

Original title: Beautiful!The new light-following animation “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” releases IMAX posters to show the splendid rivers and mountains in the flourishing Tang Dynasty in a panoramic manner

Sohu Entertainment News “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an”, a ten-year shocking contribution to “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an”, released the exclusive IMAX poster of “Three Thousand Miles in Chang’an”. The poster is ingeniously presented in the form of a long scroll, cleverly echoing the “Thirty Thousand Miles” in the title. From the beautiful Chang’an to the beautiful Yangzhou, a beautiful picture scroll of the prosperity of the Tang Dynasty and the magnificent life stories of Tang poets such as Gao Shi and Li Bai are unfolding. In this long scroll, there may be Li Bai and Gao Shi riding a horse, or there are poets Sitting around the bonfire, talking with poems and wine, people also have more expectations for the beautiful and romantic Tang style picture scroll that will be presented on the IMAX big screen.

This film is the opening chapter of the “New Culture” series of light-chasing animations. From the perspective of Gao Shi, it tells the moving friendship between him and Li Bai that spanned decades, and many Tang poets in the background of the magnificent and prosperous Tang Dynasty. A wonderful story of chasing life ideals. It will land in the summer IMAX theater on July 8. The film reproduces the style and poetic mood of the prosperous Tang Dynasty. With the help of IMAX’s stunning audio-visual quality and immersive environment, “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” will lead the audience to dream back to the Tang Dynasty, travel across the world with all the stars of the Tang Dynasty, compose poems and sing songs, and start a soul-stirring historical and cultural experience Travel, feel the ultimate romance unique to Chinese people.

As a major national historical film and one of the important films of the IMAX summer file, “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” is quite interesting in terms of content and form. The film takes the history of the Tang Dynasty as the background. It not only shows the panorama of the prosperous Tang Dynasty, but also poetically tells the brilliant life of cultural giants such as Gao Shi, Li Bai, and Du Fu, and presents romantic and beautiful Tang poetry. An innovative viewing experience. This film is also a new masterpiece of light-following animation representing one of China‘s top animation production technologies. “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” is the first masterpiece of its “New Culture” series, and it has carried the expectations of countless fans.

“Thirty Thousand Miles in Chang’an” has many finely crafted audio-visual details and innovative aesthetic style, and IMAX is a way of viewing movies that can fully release its charm. IMAX theater’s iconic large screen, high-definition and bright picture quality, earth-shattering sound and many other links that help the viewing experience, not only the audio-visual effects are vivid and pleasing to the eye, but also create an immersive immersive environment. , Let the audience “walk into” the movie situation. Watching “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” in the IMAX theater, the audience will seem to travel through the boundaries of time, space and dimensions, walking with the bright stars that once only existed in textbooks, fighting with Li Bai’s sword to the end of the world, and Gao Shi on the border, or with childhood and peace. Du Fu, the “sage of poetry” of youth, came to have a different encounter. The splendid rivers and mountains of the Tang Dynasty and the visual reproduction of the artistic conception of classic sentences will also be more stunning on the big screen of IMAX, allowing IMAX audiences to linger and immerse themselves, and reap an extremely romantic feast of Tang style.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: