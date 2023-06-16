Hospital for Children of the Holy Child Jesus in Rome publishes research on treatment of infant sepsis – Vatican News Vatican

The Holy Innocent Children’s Hospital in Rome recently published a report on the results of a study that provides new tests to detect neonatal sepsis and test for antibiotic resistance, with the aim of giving children the right antibiotics. The disease currently affects 3 million children worldwide and kills more than 200,000 each year, mainly in low- and middle-income countries.

Sepsis is one of the diseases that cause infant mortality. Especially in developing countries, many newborns die of sepsis every year. Due to the problem of antibiotic resistance, the antibiotics used to treat the disease are becoming ineffective. With this in mind, medical researchers at the Holy Child Hospital in Rome, together with more than 80 researchers from four continents, carried out the study, which involved more than 3,200 newborns with sepsis in 19 hospitals in 11 countries. These countries are: Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Greece, India, Italy, Kenya, South Africa, Thailand, Uganda and Vietnam.

The study helps to better help developing countries understand the types of infections that affect newborns in hospitals, the bacteria that cause neonatal infections, the treatments used, and the reasons for the high mortality rate from neonatal sepsis. This study provides these countries and other developing countries with extremely valuable scientific analysis data of clinical diagnosis, which will help specialists to better formulate clinical treatment plans, and ultimately improve the cure rate of neonatal sepsis and greatly reduce deaths Rate.

Sepsis is a life-threatening blood infection that affects 3 million children worldwide each year. Antibiotic-resistant sepsis kills 214,000 newborns each year, mostly in low- and middle-income countries. Newborns are among the most vulnerable patients to serious infections because babies’ immune systems are not yet fully developed.

The academic institutions and universities participating in this scientific research with the Holy Child Hospital of Jesus Christ are: Global Center for Antibiotic Research and Development (GARDP) in Switzerland, St. George’s School of Medicine in London, Penta–Child Health Research in Italy , Medical Research Council Clinical Trials Group, University College London, and University of Antwerp, Belgium.

