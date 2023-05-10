Istat, industrial production drops by 3.2%. The country continues to slow down

Industry, production fell by 3.2% in March. Istat data

In March, the seasonally adjusted index of the industrial production decrease by 0.6% compared to February. On average in the first quarter, the level of production decreased by 0.1% compared to the previous three months.

Corrected for calendar effects, in March 2023 the overall index decreased in trend terms (on an annual basis) by 3.2% (there were 23 calendar working days as in March 2022). It makes it known the State.

The monthly seasonally adjusted index grows on a cyclical basis only for i capital goods (+0.7%); while it sinks for i intermediate goods (-0,4%), per the energy and for i consumer goods (-1.4% in both sectors).

On a trend basis, only capital goods grew (+3.9%); on the other hand, consumer goods (-4.7%), intermediate goods (-6.0%) and, more markedly, energy (-11.2%) decreased.

The manufacturing of means of transportation (+12.4%), the production of basic pharmaceutical products e pharmaceutical preparations (+6.5%) and the coke manufacturing e refined petroleum products (+3,3%).

Subscribe to the newsletter

