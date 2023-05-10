Home » Istat, industrial production drops by 3.2%. The country continues to slow down
Business

Istat, industrial production drops by 3.2%. The country continues to slow down

by admin
Istat, industrial production drops by 3.2%. The country continues to slow down

Industry, production fell by 3.2% in March. Istat data

In March, the seasonally adjusted index of the industrial production decrease by 0.6% compared to February. On average in the first quarter, the level of production decreased by 0.1% compared to the previous three months.

Corrected for calendar effects, in March 2023 the overall index decreased in trend terms (on an annual basis) by 3.2% (there were 23 calendar working days as in March 2022). It makes it known the State.

The monthly seasonally adjusted index grows on a cyclical basis only for i capital goods (+0.7%); while it sinks for i intermediate goods (-0,4%), per the energy and for i consumer goods (-1.4% in both sectors).

On a trend basis, only capital goods grew (+3.9%); on the other hand, consumer goods (-4.7%), intermediate goods (-6.0%) and, more markedly, energy (-11.2%) decreased.

The manufacturing of means of transportation (+12.4%), the production of basic pharmaceutical products e pharmaceutical preparations (+6.5%) and the coke manufacturing e refined petroleum products (+3,3%).

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The Sino-US interest rate gap is inverted, the RMB exchange rate and the pressure on cross-border capital flows | Monetary Policy_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

These are four things homebuyers regret the most

Eni, green light for the assembly. Descalzi confirmed...

How Germany’s administration can be saved

Resolution 4 of 08/05/2023 – Official visit of...

A-shares received comments | The A-share index diverged...

Saving: This is how high the interest rates...

Short-term rentals, close at risk in the wake...

Solar share: With this German share, you can...

Financial face丨Cheung Kong Group intends to make a...

Togo: in July the Forum on infrastructure projects...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy