Milan, Leao towards no: skip the Champions derby with Inter

On the pitch, on the bench or in the stands? In a few hours the moment will come when it will inevitably be necessary to decide Leao’s fate, but the hourglass that runs does not do so in conditions of great optimism. Far from it. Nothing is yet written in black and white, but the basic orientation leads towards no. At least on the hypothesis of seeing him as the owner, a surprise situation that Pioli himself had not ruled out on the eve. For now, however, we are still in the phase in which Leao and Milan are theoretically keeping all paths open. The certainty is that this morning the Portuguese underwent the tryout illustrated yesterday by the coach and the first important piece of news is that he didn’t leave Milanello to go straight home, but to reach the Rossoneri training camp in the hotel a stone’s throw from San Syrian. An audition which, unlike yesterday’s work carried out in a straight line, today involved changes of direction, shots and real stretches. In short, match conditions.