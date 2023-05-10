Milan, Leao towards no: skip the Champions derby with Inter

After this morning’s test, the Portuguese still doesn’t seem to have recovered from the adductor strain. For the moment, therefore, the line of caution prevails
On the pitch, on the bench or in the stands? In a few hours the moment will come when it will inevitably be necessary to decide Leao’s fate, but the hourglass that runs does not do so in conditions of great optimism. Far from it. Nothing is yet written in black and white, but the basic orientation leads towards no. At least on the hypothesis of seeing him as the owner, a surprise situation that Pioli himself had not ruled out on the eve. For now, however, we are still in the phase in which Leao and Milan are theoretically keeping all paths open. The certainty is that this morning the Portuguese underwent the tryout illustrated yesterday by the coach and the first important piece of news is that he didn’t leave Milanello to go straight home, but to reach the Rossoneri training camp in the hotel a stone’s throw from San Syrian. An audition which, unlike yesterday’s work carried out in a straight line, today involved changes of direction, shots and real stretches. In short, match conditions.
SENSATIONS
At the moment, nobody from the Rossoneri world is making too much of a prediction but, as mentioned, the no line prevails. In particular to avoid worse risks in view of the second leg and above all in terms of the championship, where there is a vital fourth place still to be conquered: trying without Rafa would greatly increase the difficulty coefficient. Leao will speak face to face with Pioli in the retreat, he will tell him in detail the sensations he had before and after this morning’s test, the coach will make a final point of the situation with the medical staff and then, in time for the technical meeting (around 5 pm), the doubt will be resolved: at home or at the very least on the bench, the best option for which the Rossoneri world has been praying for in recent days, most likely will not materialise.
May 10, 2023 (change May 10, 2023 | 1:20 pm)
