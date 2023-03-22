‘If I’m not mistaken, you saw Inter-Milan with me’ Celentano sang, generations after generations have done so. An almost 100-year-old giant built in 1925, then the rings, the towers, the first goal from AC Milan player ‘Pin’ Santagostino, but Inter won 6-3 (who didn’t play there until 1947). The lights of Vecchioni and the world in the 1990 opening ceremony, Pelé, boxing and Bob Marley, full in July with samba for Ronaldinho and full at dawn after Marco Salami’s treble