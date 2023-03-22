9
‘If I’m not mistaken, you saw Inter-Milan with me’ Celentano sang, generations after generations have done so. An almost 100-year-old giant built in 1925, then the rings, the towers, the first goal from AC Milan player ‘Pin’ Santagostino, but Inter won 6-3 (who didn’t play there until 1947). The lights of Vecchioni and the world in the 1990 opening ceremony, Pelé, boxing and Bob Marley, full in July with samba for Ronaldinho and full at dawn after Marco Salami’s treble
THE BIRTH IN 1926: 13 MONTHS AND 5 MILLION LIRE
- Other times, because there is a giant almost a hundred years old waiting for you. And the 1925 when the President of Milan, Piero Pirelli, calls for the construction of a football stadium near that Hippodrome for the Trot that has returned extremely current (sponda, always, for the Rossoneri). The inspiration is English, far from how we know it today. It takes thirteen months and five million lire. The grandstands are four, straight, the first capacity is 35 thousand spectators.
