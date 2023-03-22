Neighbor Bogosav told the details of the unprecedented crime that happened in Bosut near Sremska Mitrovica.

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sremska Mitrovica arrested ZV (21) yesterday, on suspicion of killing his father Petar S. (56). The father, according to the neighbor who called the police to report that the unfortunate man was killed in Bosut, died in terrible agony from punching and kicking his son.

It is suspected that ZV (21) gave him several blows in the head and body area during the fight, and he died from his injuries. Unofficially, father and son started an argument in front of the house in Bosut, a the neighbor Bogosav told the details of the unprecedented crime. He claims he is NK, in whose house the son killed his father, narrowly escaped death.

“The crime happened around 11 p.m. I learned from NK at six o’clock in the morning that Peru Kaleja, as we called him, was killed in his house by his son who had moved in with him after many years. He told me that he was alone in the house when he heard the slamming of the gate and the chaos in the yard Soon father and son burst into his house and started to drunkenly fight, he tried to reason with them, but he was also drunk and he realized that ZV in a fit of rage was ready to harm him too, so he ran away to a friend’s house in the village to spend the night there. When he returned home before six in the morning he found a disfigured Peru on the floor and ran to me to tell me. He told me that ZV would have killed him too if he hadn’t escaped.” Bogosav told Kurir.

He adds that as soon as he heard about the crime from NK, he rushed to his house to check if Petar had died or if he was just unconscious after beating his son.

“I checked if Pera was really dead by kicking him in the sole of the foot. I saw that there was no life left in him because his face was completely hollowed out, everything was thrown in, the nose, the eyes, the mouth, everything. I called the police, who arrived at seven or so. About an hour after my call. When they did the investigation the killer was found sleeping in his father’s bed,” said Bogosav.

The neighbor claims that before the arrival of the father and son and the bloody party in his house, NK had previously visited him.

“NK, in the evening before they broke into his place, Pera and his son came to me. He paid my debt and took half a liter of plum brandy and went home to lie down. When he was not lying down, the wild ones came in and drove out the tame ones. I asked NK if he gave them brandy, but he told me that they didn’t sit down, but came fighting. They broke his table, television and other things around the house,” recounts Bogosav.

The villagers do not know much about ZV, except that they know that he was terribly problematic and that he allegedly drinks and takes drugs, and that his role model is the former Belgrade criminal Kristijan Golubović, as evidenced by his posts on Facebook.

“They say he was in Kosovo, and some say abroad. He killed his father because they were drinking beer all afternoon and evening in front of the shop in the village. When the shop closed, ZV knocked on the door and the workers told him and his father, ‘go to the cafe we don’t work anymore’. They sold them more beer and they went home from there, and then to Nemanja’s,” says the neighbor.

